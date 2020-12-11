Increased police presence in Hawke's Bay after several incidents of gang activity
More police are patrolling Hawke’s Bay streets after several public incidents of gang activity. .
On Tuesday, police conducted search warrants at two Raupunga addresses, 88 kilometres north of Napier, where they seized firearms and drugs. Arrests were “imminent", police said in a statement.
Two days later, police executed several search warrants at Napier addresses.
Hawke's Bay area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said police took the incidents “extremely seriously”.
Police had increased their presence and were investigating the offending.
“The increased police presence has had a positive impact on reducing gang activity, however we acknowledge that tension still remains," James said.
A heavy police presence in “impacted" areas of the region would continue, he said.
Police had a “specific focus on gang activity and an emphasis in reducing and preventing the harm caused by these groups”.
