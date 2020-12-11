Police shot at in Northland while investigating kidnapping

A police officer was shot at while at work on Friday. (File photo)

Police were shot at while investigating a kidnapping and assault in Northland on Friday morning.

Officers were carrying out a search warrant at an address in Maromaku, south of Kawakawa, when they were fired at, police said.

They were investigating a kidnapping and assault that happened on November 29. The victim received non-life threatening injuries in the assault.

While police were at the address, a gun was fired in the direction of officers. No-one was hurt.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and using a firearm against law enforcement.

He is due to appear in Whangārei District Court on December 12.

The shooting is the latest in a series of firearms incidents aimed at police in Northland.

At the end of last month, a man allegedly shot a police dog and was then shot three times by officers.

Police were allegedly fired at on November 17 when a driver failed to stop at a checkpoint in Whangārei. The 24-year-old charged with the shooting has pleaded not guilty.

In October, a police vehicle was shot at in Kerikeri. The shooting was a random attack on a police officer, who was driving along State Highway 11 when she was stopped by a car in front of her in the early hours of the morning.

The incident saw police officers temporarily armed during the manhunt for those responsible.

Shots were also fired at police during a late-night pursuit in September. The man charged will face a jury trial in January.