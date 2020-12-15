Rapist's freedom feels like the end of the victim's

Poet Lewis Scott at his sentencing for rape in the Wellington District Court.

Poet double rapist Lewis Scott’s release from prison on Wednesday marks the start of his freedom and the end of hers, his victim says.

She found out last week that Scott had been before the Parole Board last week and is to be released on Wednesday.

She had spent years in the justice system, through two trials and two Court of Appeal hearings to ensure that Scott was convicted and sentenced.

Now she feels like his sentence was a blip in the many years she had fought.

“When I learnt of his parole and imminent freedom I felt the familiar squeeze of anxiety wrap around me. “

”Lewis Scott’s freedom marks the loss of mine.”

The original attack was in 2007. She thought it was a business meeting. Instead he attacked.

Initially she was too traumatized to go to the police. Then she saw an article on Stuff about Scott raping another woman in his shop Kwanzaa on Manners St and decided to go to the police.

The-Dominion-Post Lewis Scott before he was found guilty of two rapes and jailed.

At the first trial in 2017, Scott was found guilty of rape, indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection and jailed for four years. But an appeal saw him released and sent back for another trial.

It was one of the lowest points for his victim, but she rallied to give evidence again.

He was then found guilty a second time of rape and unlawful sexual connection and this time jailed for six years by Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly.

The Parole Board said the case was unusual because Scott had already served part of his sentence before his conviction was quashed and sent back for a second trial.

The Board took into account that, even though it was a relatively short time since Mr Scott was reconvicted and resentenced on the current charges, he has spent something in the vicinity of five and a half years in prison.

The board said because of his advancing age and health issues, the risk to the community could be managed on parole.

The conditions include that he not contact any victims without approval and to disclose any intimate relationship.

“I work throughout the Wellington region and even though I have been clinically diagnosed with PTSD I don't think its fair to call hyper-vigilence a mental illness as I can't imagine anyone, no matter of how sound mind, to not become hyper-vigilent when out and about; Wellington is a small place when there is someone who has twice been found guilty of your rape walking through it,” the victim said.

She admits she did not sign the victim register to be notified by the Parole Board immediately after the trial so getting the news that Scott was to be released was a shock.

She did not understand the sense of urgency and thought she had more time.

”It seems like a kick in the teeth to have to sign something to say I am a victim,’ she said.