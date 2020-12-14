White supremacist Philip Arps not allowed within 100m of Linwood mosque

White supremacist Philip Neville Arps has been prohibited from coming within 100 metres of a Christchurch mosque after he repeatedly visited a home brew store next door.

Judge Ian Mill said Arps’ continued presence in the area would affect the Linwood mosque's congregation deeply given the trauma he had already caused the Muslim community.

Arps, 45, was sentenced to 21 months' jail last year after he sent the video of the Christchurch terror attack to 30 people, and asked a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

He was released in January on strict conditions, which he unsuccessfully opposed at the time, including not being allowed to enter or loiter near any mosque in New Zealand.

Arps appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday where the Department of Corrections sought to impose another release condition prohibiting him from going within 100m of the Linwood Islamic Centre and the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) on Deans Ave.

Corrections’ counsel, Claire Boshier, said while Arps was already barred from loitering near any mosques, he had been pushing the boundaries by regularly visiting a home brew store next to the Linwood mosque.

In August, Arps was arrested and charged after visiting the store, which is merely 17m from the mosque. The charge was later dropped.

Boshier said Arps’ regular visits to the store undermined his current release conditions, which were imposed to protect the Muslim community.

She said a 100m exclusion zone around the two Christchurch mosques that were the target of the March 15 terror attack would address this issue.

A probation officer assigned to Arps’ case told the court he did not loiter “according to the legal definition of the word”, meaning an exclusion zone around the mosques was needed.

“When we originally applied for this [release] condition, it was not known Mr Arps would regularly be visiting a location so near to the mosque,” she said.

She said there were concerns Arps would be in proximity with members of the Muslim community as a halal butchery had recently opened in the same block of shops as the home brew store.

He had previously indicated he would like to visit the butchery, she said.

The probation officer said she found it unusual that someone who claimed not to consume alcohol would frequent a home brew store.

“When I have attempted to engage Mr Arps in discussion with regard to his use of alcohol, ... Arps indicated he was extremely offended by that line of questioning because as a Muslim he does not consume alcohol.”

Boshier said Arps’ claim to have converted to the Muslim faith was “not taken seriously at all”.

“Mr Arps has demonstrated his abusive behaviour and hatred of particular parts of our community continue.”

Judge Mill said the extra condition would do little to impede Arps’ freedom of movement, and he would still be able to obtain home brew products elsewhere.

However, he declined to include the Masjid An-Nur in the new condition because there was no evidence Arps went near that mosque.

The judge said the condition prohibiting Arps from going near any New Zealand mosque was sufficient to protect the community at the Masjid An-Nur.

After court had adjourned, Arps loudly commented to his lawyer that the judge's decision was “limp and spineless”.

Arps’ strict release conditions were imposed in January in response to letters he sent from prison and phone calls he made while incarcerated.

The letters and calls, which were monitored by Corrections, sparked concerns about the risk Arps would pose to the community once he was released.

The content of the letters and phone calls was suppressed by the court.

Other conditions imposed by Corrections included having Arps electronically monitored, banned from certain areas, prohibited from having contact with anyone in the Muslim community, and barred from possessing or using any firearms including air rifles.