Drink-driver 'overcome with grief' after Diego Maradona's death

A Wānaka restaurant owner’s grief at the death of his hero, Diego Maradona, led to him driving while drunk, a court has heard.

Abhishnek Saklani, 42, admitted driving with a breath-alcohol level of 1204 micrograms per litre of breath in Wānaka on November 26.

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

Defence lawyer Tanya Surrey told the Queenstown District Court that Saklani was overcome with grief at the death of his childhood hero.

“He has gone overboard with the whiskies.”

Carlo Fumagalli/AP Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Collin said it appeared Saklani “drank like George Best” to commiserate Maradona’s death.

Saklani was stopped at a police checkpoint, where he had his alcohol breath test.

Judge Alison McLeod said she was mostly concerned that Saklani had his wife and child in the car when he offended “and that put them at risk”.

Supplied Abhishnek Saklani is a co-director and shareholder in restaurant The Spice Room.

Saklani requested a sentence of community service instead of a fine because he wanted to give back to his community.

The judge sentenced him to 100 hours of community service and imposed a 28-day driving disqualification ahead of alcohol interlock conditions being imposed.

Saklani is a co-director and shareholder in the Indian restaurant The Spice Room, which was ordered to pay a former worker $86,600 after replacing him while he was on holiday and falsely telling Immigration New Zealand he had no plans to return.