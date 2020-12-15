Police justified in shooting man who drove at police after threatening wife, IPCA says

Donald Ineson was shot by police after he ran over a police officer.

Police fired 10 times at a man who had struck an officer with his car and threatened his wife with a shotgun.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found police were justified in shooting Donald Melville Ineson to protect the public and other police officers, but his wife says their actions were “excessive”.

The IPCA found the shooting was not justified for the purpose of preventing Ineson's escape though.

Ineson, 56, died on November 25, 2018, after he was shot by police on Bangor Rd, Darfield.

His wife, Joanne Ineson, called 111 after he pointed a shotgun at her during an argument.

She told the call taker her husband “got the shotgun out and he pointed it at me”.

He was outside, and she had locked herself and their two children, aged 11 and 13, in the house.

She told the call taker she thought her husband was going to shoot himself, then heard two gunshots and said: “Oh my god he’s done it already.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Emergency services were called to Donald Ineson’s home after he threatened his wife with a rifle.

She later realised he was trying to open the front door and had not shot himself. She yelled at him to “wait for the police”.

She told the call taker her husband had gone “over the top” during their argument, but he was in pain, having had back surgery six weeks earlier.

She then thought he was shooting at the front door, and hid with her children in the bathroom.

It was later revealed her husband had actually used an axe to break in and get the keys to his car. Unknown to her and police, he had also put his shotgun away in the gun cabinet.

Two local officers armed themselves with pistols and rifles and went to Donald Ineson’s house.

They saw Ineson was about to leave in his car and ordered him to stop. Ineson accelerated out of his driveway, striking one of the officers.

Officer A recalled Ineson deliberately aiming the car at him.

“It was clear that [he] wasn’t going to stop ... I didn’t feel justified at this point at shooting him, but I was happy to shoot his tyres to try and disable his vehicle, preventing his escape and reducing his speed on the road.”

The officer saw Ineson drive directly towards him.

“I remember being confused at the time because I felt I had positioned myself in a way that would make it impossible for him to drive at me.”

Joanne Ineson was still locked in the bathroom and on the phone with police when the officer was struck outside. She later told police and the IPCA that she heard her husband shout “get out of the way” while his car was still in the driveway. She did not hear the officers give any warnings.

The IPCA found Ineson’s actions were “clearly reckless”, but it was unlikely he purposely hit Officer A with his car.

The two officers fired 10 shots at Ineson as he drove away. They approached his car after more officers arrived about 18 minutes later, and found him dead in the driver’s seat.

A scene examination found six bullets had hit the back of Ineson’s car and a bullet fragment had struck his upper left back, causing a fatal chest injury.

“In the officers' minds, Mr Ineson was volatile and dangerous, and potentially suicidal. They feared he would deliberately crash into another vehicle, potentially killing or seriously injuring any occupant,” IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

“They also believed Mr Ineson may still have had the shotgun with him and were concerned he would use it against other police officers in his efforts to escape.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says police are still establishing the detailed sequence of events that led to Donald Ineson's death (first published in November 2018).

The authority considered the likelihood of these risks eventuating was low and that shooting at Ineson to prevent his escape was not justified.

However, it found the officers genuinely believed he posed an imminent and deadly threat to other road users and police, so the shooting was justified in that context.

In an earlier interview, Joanne Ineson told Stuff she believed her husband would pull the trigger.

“I truly believed he would go through with it, I was terrified.”

In a statement on Tuesday, she said the family was “relieved” the IPCA confirmed her husband had no time to react and did not deliberately hit the police officer.

However, she believed the subsequent actions of the officers at the scene, which led to her husband’s death, were “excessive”.

She questioned whether the injuries sustained by the officer hit by her husband's car meant he was “in a fit physical and mental state to make objective decisions”.

“My husband will be remembered by his family, friends and work colleagues as a good man.”

Death a ‘tragic outcome’

Police accepted the IPCA’s findings, and Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said Ineson’s death was a “tragic outcome”.

“We are here to keep our community safe and no police officer ever wants to be in a position where they have to make the decision to use any degree of force.

“As this incident demonstrated, policing can be unpredictable, and the situations are often dynamic and complex.”

He said his officers acted “bravely and professionally” in a fast-moving, high-risk situation.

He said it was important to acknowledge one of the officers received serious leg injuries when he was struck by the car.

“Despite the fact he was badly injured, the officer continued to remain focused on preventing further harm.”