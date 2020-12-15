Alleged person with knife sparks police callout in Dunedin

The person was reported to police at 8.55am on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police are speaking to a man after he was allegedly spotted wielding a knife in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said a person was reportedly seen on Princes St, Dunedin, with a knife just before 9am on Tuesday.

Police went to the scene, but the person was not found.

The man was found later and police were speaking to him about the incident, a spokesperson said.

“At this time we do not intend to file charges, and will be ensuring the man receives the necessary support.”