Police want more power to fight terrorism

Police have made a play for greater powers to stamp down on terrorism.

In a briefing to incoming Police Minister Poto Williams, police outlined what they wanted to do to further crack down on the issue in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack.

The briefing was released publicly on Tuesday but was written prior to the release of the Royal Commission into the attacks.

The immediate priority for police was to amend New Zealand’s counter-terrorism legislation to prevent and disrupt terror attacks and manage ongoing risk.

This would include the introduction of new offences to “resolve significant gaps”.

Police also sought to be able to place orders on people convicted of terror-related activity who the courts considered would be high-risk when put back into the community.

That power only currently applies to people returning from overseas.

Williams would get a further counter-terror legislation briefing in the new year.