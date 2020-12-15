Teenage attacker of French tourist appeals against jail sentence

A teenager who stabbed a French tourist in Gisborne, wants out of prison.

The tourist’s jaw and nose were broken, along with some of his teeth and one of his hands needs more surgery to repair damage.

Christophe Bretille​ remained “very aggrieved”, Detective Sergeant Wayne Beattie​ said on Tuesday.

Bretille declined to meet the youth, Prestin Taiapa​, as part of a restorative justice process, a High Court appeal hearing was told.

Taiapa, 18, appealed against a jail term of two years and one month, which he was serving in the youth wing of Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison. In Wellington Justice Peter Churchman​ reserved his decision.

Bretille had been going to a Gisborne gym on June 22 when Taiapa asked him for a lift in his car. Bretille agreed, but Taiapa repeatedly changed his mind about where to go, so Bretille told him to get out of the car.

Bretille tried to drive away as Taiapa stabbed and punched him. Taiapa grabbed the steering wheel and the car hit a house.

As well as Bretille’s injuries, his car was written off. He had been living in the car.

SUPPLIED Christophe Bretille had been about to start work in Gisborne when he was injured. (File photo)

At the appeal hearing Taiapa’s lawyer, Adam Simperingham​, acknowledged the really serious harm caused.

Taiapa pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, attempted aggravated robbery, and dangerous driving causing injury.

The financial loss to the victim was said to be $22,000.

Justice Churchman said the courts “didn’t come down in the last shower” and there was no point in ordering $22,000 reparation, which would give the victim false hope.

But the judge questioned whether Taiapa could get a job and pay reparation if he won his appeal and was sentenced to an alternative such as home detention.

Bretille should be told that even if reparation was ordered, it would take some time for Taiapa to pay it, Simperingham said.

Vivienne Haldane/Stuff Prestin Taiapa had his victim drive him from place to place around Gisborne. (File photo)

Taiapa had serious underlying issues, including mild intellectual disability, but the District Court sentencing judge focussed on punishment and deterrence, instead of a more rehabilitative approach, he said.

After the offending Taiapa had prospered on a well-supported, structured bail regime, and showed a degree of insight in realising he made poor decisions in the wake of a relationship break up, Simperingham said.

Taiapa should have had a greater sentencing discount for his youth, remorse, and mental impairment, he said.

But Crown lawyer Amanda Bryant​ said Taiapa had already received substantial discounts so that a sentencing calculation that started at six years’ jail had ended at two years and one month.

Holding out the hope of reparation when Bretille might receive nothing could revictimise him. Distressing him further should be avoided, she said.