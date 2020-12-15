Call for 'fundamental change' of NZ justice system, expanding clean slate

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about visa extension priorities during Covid-19. (Published on September 24)

More Kiwi crims may get their slate wiped clean under a proposed "fundamental transformation" of the country's justice system.

The briefing to incoming Justice Minister Kris Faafoi was released on Tuesday morning and painted a dire picture of the justice sector.

The country had a high number of prisoners by international standards and the system “negatively and disproportionately” impacted Māori.

“Our reoffending rates are also high, most people in our prisons are themselves victims of crime, and steady increases in the number of unsentenced prisoners on remand pre-Covid-19 have raised significant human rights and access to justice issues,” the briefing said.

Many New Zealanders – particularly Māori and victims of crime – said the system was not working for them.

“Work is underway across the justice sector to respond to these calls for fundamental transformation of the criminal justice system.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has been told of a plan to expand the clean slate rules as part of a fundamental transformation of the New Zealand justice system.

Real gains could be made to improve the experience of victims by, for example, coordinating services to help victims, particularly Māori, who were disproportionally the victims of crime.

Legislative change could be made to expand the clean slate regime, the briefing said.

The clean slate scheme means convictions can be concealed under a number of conditions: a person had no convictions in the past seven years, was not sentenced to a custodial term such as prison, and had never been convicted of a sexual offence.

They also had to have paid any court-ordered costs, had never had an indefinite disqualification from driving, and never been held in hospital due to a mental condition by order of a court in a criminal case.

The papers to Faafoi did not expand on how the clean slate rules system could be made wider but said a drop in offending by young people in the past decade meant there was potential for more-targeted sentencing for the “critical years” of 18 to 24.

“Addressing offending effectively at this time of emerging adulthood could lead to lasting change.”