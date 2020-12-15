Woman nearly four times over the limit drove wrong way up Greymouth take-away drive through
A woman was almost four times over the legal alcohol limit when she drove the wrong way into a McDonald's drive-through in Greymouth.
Police sergeant Mark Rowbottom said the woman drove from Rutherglen, south of Greymouth, to the town’s centre to go to the fast-food restaurant some time between 10pm and midnight on Monday.
“She drove in through the exit, met another car coming out so tried to reverse and drove through [McDonald’s] gardens,” he said.
Either staff or bystanders rang the police.
A breath test revealed a reading of 968 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.
The woman, from Nelson, will appear in the Greymouth District Court, Rowbottom said.
Stuff