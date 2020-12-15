Woman nearly four times over the limit drove wrong way up Greymouth take-away drive through

A drunk driver drove the wrong way into the Greymouth McDonald's drive through before reversing over garden beds.

A woman was almost four times over the legal alcohol limit when she drove the wrong way into a McDonald's drive-through in Greymouth.

Police sergeant Mark Rowbottom said the woman drove from Rutherglen, south of Greymouth, to the town’s centre to go to the fast-food restaurant some time between 10pm and midnight on Monday.

“She drove in through the exit, met another car coming out so tried to reverse and drove through [McDonald’s] gardens,” he said.

Either staff or bystanders rang the police.

READ MORE:

* Hope for drink-driver's redemption after baby's death

* Drink-driver Andrew Fleming jailed following crash that killed baby

* Man's dangerous driving put children's lives at risk, court hears



A breath test revealed a reading of 968 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

The woman, from Nelson, will appear in the Greymouth District Court, Rowbottom said.