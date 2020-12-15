Man admits trying to kill former partner in 'frenzied and sustained attack'

Jordan Nuku stabbed his former partner at least 15 times as she sat in her car.

A man has confessed to trying to murder his former partner by stabbing her at least 15 times as she sat in her car outside a dairy.

Jordan Nuku, 35, was only two months out of prison for assaulting the woman, the mother of his child, when he attacked her outside the Te Awa dairy in Napier around midday on March 21.

The victim had driven to the dairy, parked outside, and walked inside to buy something. She returned to her car and remained seated.

Nuku had seen the victim’s parked car. He parked the car he was driving, then walked about 100 metres to the victim’s car.

READ MORE:

* Neighbour dispute boils over with dog attack and the animal stabbed

* Quarrel outside Christchurch supermarket ends with woman being stabbed

* Napier man pleads not guilty after stabbing outside dairy



His actions were caught on CCTV.

According to a summary of facts, he stopped momentarily outside the passenger door of the victim's car.

He had a knife in his hand. He put a glove on his right hand and opened the car door.

He then dived across the passenger seat towards the victim and stabbed her in a “frenzied and sustained attack” that lasted 40 seconds.

GOOGLE Nuku’s victim was sitting in her car outside Napier's Te Awa dairy when he attacked her.

He was seen on CCTV footage lunging at the woman repeatedly, with so much force that the car was rocking from side to side.

The victim was stabbed at least 15 times in the torso and neck.

She managed to open the driver's door enough to fall out and onto the road. Several motorists saw her and stopped to help.

Nuku ran from the scene back to his car. He was located in Flaxmere two days later, hiding in the boot of a car being driven by his girlfriend.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and required two separate surgeries.

When Nuku was arrested and held in a police car, he spoke to a friend through the car window.

He was heard saying “I saw her, I just lost it, I snapped ... I might be done for attempted murder, I saw her on Saturday and tried to kill her”.

He admitted he had stabbed the victim but claimed he had not taken the knife to the scene. He said the victim had it, and he took it off her.

Nuku appeared in the High Court at Napier on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, breaching a protection order and breaching his release conditions.

He vacated an Neighbour dispute boils over with dog attack and the animal stabbed

* Quarrel outside Christchurch supermarket ends with woman being stabbed

* Napier man pleads not guilty after stabbing outside dairy



">earlier plea of not guilty.

He will be sentenced in March.