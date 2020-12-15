Man dropped off in Auckland's Bethells Beach after assault, police investigating

The injured man sought help from people after being dropped off in Bethells Beach (file photo).

A man is being treated for serious injuries after being assaulted and dropped off in a coastal Auckland suburb.

Detective senior sergeant of Waitematā police Megan Goldie said an investigation was underway after the incident earlier this week.

The man had been assaulted at an unknown location before being dropped off in Bethells Beach between midnight and 4.30am on Monday, he said.

Goldie said the assault victim headed to a property on Te Aute Ridge Rd and asked for help. Police were then called.

The man is currently in Auckland City Hospital being treated for serious injuries.

“Police are carrying out an area canvas and asking residents for CCTV footage in order to identify the vehicle and person/s who dropped the victim off,” Goldie said.

“We have not been able to speak with the victim at this point but will attempt to do so when he is feeling up to it.”

Goldie said police did not believe the man was randomly attacked and there was no cause for the community to be concerned at this time.