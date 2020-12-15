Three serious crashes in an hour across the South Island

Emergency services at the scene of a serious car crash on Brockville Rd, Dunedin.

Two drivers have crashed into power poles in Dunedin and Christchurch, while a driver on the West Coast hit a barrier at high speed – all within one hour of each other.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Brockville Rd, between Ettrick and Charters streets in Dunedin, just after 3pm on Tuesday.

A pole was brought down in the crash, and live wires were strewn across the road.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital, while two people had minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Diversions were in place along Charters and Glenross streets.

Just an hour later, police were called to reports of another driver crashing into a power pole – this time on Eureka St in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui.

A spokeswoman said two people were in the car and one was believed to have been injured.

Soon after, a driver hit a barrier on a West Coast highway at high speed.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 6 at Paroa, just south of Greymouth, about 4pm.

A St John spokesman said two people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Te Nikau, Grey Hospital.

Both lanes of the road were blocked.