Company director fined for failing to remove North Canterbury tyre pile

The enormous pile of at least 120,000 end-of-life tyres had been the focus of a legal battle for over two years. (Video first published January 11, 2020)

A company director has been ordered to fork out more than $50,000 after leaving North Canterbury residents infuriated by failing to remove a massive pile of tyres from a yard in Amberley.

Annexure Services Ltd director Peter George Benden was fined $36,000 by the Environment Court on Wednesday for contravening a court order by not removing the tyres. Benden was also ordered to pay $20,000 towards Environment Canterbury's (ECan) expenses to have the tyres removed.

“You have been party to a problem imposed on a community, which you do not have the means to resolve,” Judge John Hassan told him.

Benden, Annexure Services Ltd and Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Ltd were found guilty in August of contravening a court order to remove the tyres.

The enormous pile containing more than 120,000 end-of-life tyres has been the focus of a legal battle for more than two years.

It started in February 2016 when Michael Le Roy, the lessee of the yard on Racecourse Rd, started storing tyres there. He was collecting them for Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Ltd and 2016 Tyre Shredding Ltd.

Supplied About 160,000 tyres remain stockpiled at a site in Amberley, North Canterbury.

Despite council abatement notices dating back to 2016, and several complaints from residents worried about the fire risk, the tyres kept mounting up. In December 2017, ECan applied for an enforcement order to have the tyres removed.

2016 Tyre Shredding Ltd later changed its name to Annexure Tyre Services Ltd, and Benden is its sole director.

The parties met in March 2018 to discuss the removal of the tyres. The companies estimated there were just over 124,000 tyres, while ECan thought there were about 200,000.

They agreed to remove 124,000 tyres within 28 weeks, and have any remaining tyres gone by December 31, 2018. The companies failed to meet the deadline.

Alden Williams/Stuff The pile of tyres at a yard on Amberley's Racecourse Rd has been the subject of enforcement proceedings since 2016.

The matter eventually went to trial in July, where Benden denied the charges. His defence council argued there were no reasonable steps he could take to avoid breaching the enforcement order.

Judge Hassan said he had no doubt Benden knew the tyres were not being removed in accordance with the enforcement order, but took no steps to rectify the situation.

Between 120,000 and 160,000 tyres still remained at the Amberley yard. ECan intended to have the tyres moved to a chipping facility, and the tyre chips would then be transported to a cement company.

On Wednesday, defence counsel Glenn Jones said the old tyres had already started accumulating at the yard by the time Benden got involved, and he “wanted to be part of the solution”.

Prosecutor Christopher Lange said the fact Benden’s offending arose from passiveness did not reduce his culpability.

Neither Annexure Services Ltd nor Tyre Recycling Services New Zealand Ltd were represented at July’s trial or at the sentencing proceedings.

Judge Hassan said he was precluded by law from sentencing defendants in absentia, and therefore he granted a stay of sentencing for the two companies.