Alf Vincent, 83, NZ's longest serving prisoner is to be freed

Alfred Vincent, pictured aged about 12, has been in jail since 1968. “How can this be?” a judge asked. (File photo)

New Zealand's longest serving prisoner, Alf Vincent, has begun serving what should be the last three months of his prison sentence.

A judge has directed the 83-year-old dementia sufferer should be freed, to take effect in three months to allow time for somewhere to be found to care for Vincent. Justice Jill Mallon said she hoped somewhere could be found sooner than three months.

In the meantime, Vincent is in a high-dependency unit at Rimutaka Prison, north of Wellington.

In 1968, he pleaded guilty to seven charges of indecent assault and was sentenced to the open-ended term of preventive detention.

Although he has been considered for parole many times, 52 years later he is still serving the sentence because the Parole Board said he remained an undue risk to the safety of the community.

In her decision issued from the High Court in Wellington Justice Mallon said that if Vincent had not been sentenced to preventive detention, he would have received no more than 10 years’ jail.

“He has been refused parole at least 48 times, most recently on August 19, 2019. He is apparently New Zealand’s longest serving prisoner.

“How can this be?” she asked.

“I consider the process which ought to have enabled his release some time ago has miscarried. He no longer represents an undue risk to the safety of the community.”

DEIDRE MUSSEN/Stuff The Parole Board had made a mistake in assessing the risk Alf Vincent posed, a judge has found. (File photo)

She found his right not to be arbitrarily detained had been breached.

The judge found the board had made a mistake in assessing the risk Vincent posed.

A doctor’s report made it clear, “in black and white”, that Vincent was no longer a risk to young men or boys, or other residents, and that had been the position for some time, she said.

While the judge said she hoped somewhere could be found for Vincent within three months, she left open the possibility that it may take longer. She would consider allowing him to be in jail longer, if it was in his best interests.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon says Alf Vincent should have been released some time ago. (File photo)

She was to receive an update in two months.

Vincent had stage five dementia and a range of other health issues. He appeared not to know his name, did not talk clearly, had no self-care skills, and required help for all his daily activities.

A lawyer who was appointed to act in Vincent’s interest, because he cannot direct it himself, sued the Parole Board, Corrections, and the Attorney-General.