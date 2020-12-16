Alf Vincent's path in to prison and the long road out

Alf Vincent, in a 1949 school photo, said he was introduced to sexual behaviour as a boy. (File photo)

GRAPHIC WARNING: Alf Vincent appeared to have no shame or embarrassment about his sex offending.

Previous sentences did little good, and he could not control himself around young males, he had told police.

So in 1968 he was sentenced to preventive detention, an open-ended sentence, and that's the way it stayed for 52 years.

At the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday, Justice Jill Mallon decided that New Zealand’s longest serving prisoner, now 83 and with dementia, should be released.

In 1963 and 1964, when he would have been 26 or 27, Vincent had received probation and a six months’ jail term for doing an indecent act on boys.

In 1966, aged about 29, the sentence was up to 18 months’ jail for permitting a boy to do an indecent act on him.

In October 1967 he turned 30, and that year too he was caught, as he was in 1968. He pleaded guilty to seven charges of indecent assault, involving five boys aged 12 to 14.

Three of the boys were taken for a ride in Vincent’s car, just once each, when he masturbated in front of them and “interfered with their private parts”.

The other two boys received the same abuse as the other three, plus one was kissed, and the other performed and received oral sex, and Vincent simulated intercourse with him.

To police Vincent was frank. He admitted what he had done, and said he could not control himself.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Jill Mallon recounted Vincent’s history, based on documents going back more than half a century. (File photo)

At 30 Vincent had been living at home with his parents, and was the eldest of five children. He was a good worker at the unskilled jobs he had since leaving school aged 15.

“His parents were ‘hard-working decent folk’ who were hurt by their son’s offending. However, Mr Vincent himself appeared to be “without shame or embarrassment” and said he was introduced to this type of behaviour as a boy,” the judge said.

A probation officer’s report described him as “obsequious” and “over-anxious” to please, and his intellect was considered dull with an estimated IQ of 81.

So in September 1968, at Christchurch, he was sentenced to preventive detention, an open-ended sentence with seven years to serve before he could be considered for parole.

cameron burnell/Stuff Lawyer Tony Ellis successfully argued Vincent was no longer an undue risk to the safety of the community. (File photo)

An appeal heard seven weeks later was dismissed.

Vincent repeatedly attempted the standard rehabilitation course, and was stood down four or five times, unable to get benefit from it. He was considered a high risk of reoffending, and could not control his arousal around young males.

An attempt at daytime parole in 1984 saw Vincent convicted of preparing to commit a crime when he was seen with his arm around a young boy’s shoulder.

In 2007, the Parole Board said it was unacceptable to think he was doomed to die in prison.

DEIDRE MUSSEN/Stuff Despite reports that Vincent was no longer a risk, he was not released, a judge has found. (File photo)

Justice Mallon’s decision said Dr Olive Webb had assessed Vincent several times.

“In 2014 she described Mr Vincent as being ‘a pleasantly garrulous elderly man who talked freely about his offences, his career in prison and his sexual experiences in prison’.”

He had day and weekend releases under the supervision of the Salvation Army. But the releases had stopped three years previously for money reasons.

It had also been three years since he had seen his sister, and he thought his family members were all dead.

Supplied Alf Vincent, top row third from the left in a Standard 2 class photo in Kaiapoi School, 1949. (File photo)

In 2015, when he had been in prison 47 years, the Parole Board noted deterioration in his understanding.

After years at Rolleston Prison in Canterbury, in about 2018 Vincent was moved to New Zealand’s only high-dependency unit for male prisoners, at Rimutaka Prison, north of Wellington. He had an artificial eye, hearing aids, and various health problems.

Vincent spent a lot of time colouring-in. At first, he had been good at it but it became like a child’s. Day and night mixed in his mind, he was incontinent, and he did not know how old he was or how long he had been in prison.

Over the years he had inappropriate sexualised behaviour towards prisoners and staff, and invaded people’s space. Even in the high dependency unit he was involved in at least two sexual incidents but it appeared reciprocated by the other prisoner involved, according to his prison file.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff For many years Vincent was held at Rolleston Prison.

Staff said his behaviour was easily managed and re-directed. He was increasingly frail, and at risk from falls.

As one report noted, disinhibited behaviour was not uncommon in dementia patients and staff in residential facilities would be likely to be able to deal with someone like Vincent.

More than two years ago the Parole Board said it was concerned about his welfare, he would need secure dementia care but it had not been told of any available. The board manager arranged for a lawyer to represent his interests before the board.

While the Parole Board continued to ask for a release plan to be prepared, nothing satisfactory was found. One facility was willing to having him but a media article about him led to that support being withdrawn.

This year the board also declined to hear an application for compassionate release outside of the usual parole regime.

By August 2020 he was described as being generally smiley and compliant, but would do things like taking another prisoner’s walking frame. He would be lured back to his cell with a cup of tea and a biscuit.

