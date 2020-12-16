Auckland police employee punched prisoner in face, grabbed him by the throat

A police worker assaulted a man while he was detained in police cells. (File photo)

A police employee punched a prisoner in the face “numerous times” and grabbed him by the throat, but has managed to keep his job.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority, which oversaw a police investigation into the complaint, said the incident occurred in May 2019 in Auckland's Waitematā police district, which includes West Auckland, the North Shore and Rodney.

The authority said a police employee assaulted a man who was detained in the police cells.

The incident occurred while the employee was trying to fingerprint the detainee, who was resisting, a report released on Wednesday said.

READ MORE:

* Photos officers took during search an 'abuse of power', police watchdog says

* Auckland police punched man during roadside search, IPCA finds

* Police and Corrections failing to punish prisoners who attack prison staff, says union



“The employee was provoked and responded by punching the man in the face numerous times and grabbing him by the throat.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports. (Video first published in December 2017)

The IPCA said the employee was charged with assault. He pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction.

An employment process conducted by police determined the employee's actions were unjustified.

“The authority accepts the findings and outcome of the police investigations.”

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said both criminal and employment investigations were carried out following the incident.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of employment matters, we can say that the employee remains a member of police.”