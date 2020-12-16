Man killed in Otago motorway crash named

Emergency services on Dunedin's Northern Motorway after reports of a car rolling.

Police have named the motorist who died in a crash near Dunedin.

Shane Victor Jones, 57, of Oamaru, was sole occupant of his vehicle when it rolled off State Highway 1, on Monday, December 14, about 9.30am.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Dunedin's northern motorway between Pine Hill and Waitati Valley roads, near Drydens Rd overbridge in Leith Valley.

The crash caused lengthy delays, and a detour was put in place.