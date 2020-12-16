Aspiring doctor who 'glassed' fellow students gets early prison release

A former Otago student will be released from prison after a glassing incident. File photo.

A prison term for a promising student who attacked people with a glass drew gasps and tears from the court's public gallery – now Sammy Ayoun Soud is set to be released.

Soud was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court to two years and six months jail in December 2019 over his involvement in a boozed act of violence. It was later reduced by five months on appeal.

“Sometimes the difficult thing has to be done,” Judge Kevin Phillips told the then 22-year-old student with aspirations of getting into medical school.

Fast-forward a year and Soud was before the Parole Board, with still 13 months remaining on his sentence.

READ MORE:

* Student who glassed three others at Dunedin gig to stay behind bars

* Ex-teacher jailed for sexually abusing girl, 15, keeps name secret

* Man who glassed students in bar has sentence reduced



That decision noted Soud had completed a Drug Treatment Programme.

As well as a job offer, he also had support if he was to be released. He also planned to return to his studies next year.

The board accepted that Soud was at low risk of re-offending and most unlikely to repeat the offending that brought him to prison.

The board noted the offending happened during a DJ set at the now defunct 50 Gorillas bar on August 2, 2018.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Dunedin courthouse

Soud had consumed a litre of vodka and some medication before going to the gig. He was intoxicated when he started a fight there, including pushing and shoving other punters.

The fight was broken up and a fellow student asked him if he was “all good”.

Soud hit the man with a glass, striking him on the temple, then threw the smashed glass, hitting a second student in the face and a third on the chin.

All three people hit with glass were University of Otago students. They all required medical treatment, and were left with permanent scarring and ongoing anxiety.

Soud, a first-time offender, could not remember anything after the initial altercation.

The board was satisfied Soud would present no undue risk to the community, and it directed he be released on parole on December 21.

He remained subject, until his statutory release date, to standard and special conditions, including not to consume alcohol and drugs, not to associate with victims, and take part in counselling as directed.