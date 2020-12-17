Woman 'fearful and physically sick' after two-year harassment

David Roy Miles, 25, sent her pictures of his genitalia, left notes on the victim’s vehicle, gave her sketches he'd drawn, as well as a 45-page notebook detailing his sexual fantasies involving her. Stock photo.

Autism and a pornography addiction were factors in a Nelson man's two-year harassment of a woman, a judge has said.

David Roy Miles appeared in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday for sentencing after admitting three charges of harmful digital communications, one charge of criminal harassment, one charge of peeping into a dwelling, one trespass charge and a charge of sustained loss of traction.

Judge Jo Rielly told the court that Miles, 25, met the young woman about two years ago.

“You had never been in a relationship and had never been intimate with her.”

Miles “repeatedly accosted her,” contacting her on several forms of social media, and ignoring the victim’s repeated requests that he cease contact, Rielly said.

Despite harassment and trespass orders, the unwelcome behaviour continued. Miles sent her pictures of his genitalia, left notes on the victim’s vehicle, gave her sketches he'd drawn, as well as a 45-page notebook detailing his sexual fantasies involving her.

123rf The woman David Roy Miles harrassed felt sick and fearful and worried she would bump into him.

“She became very distressed and continued to contact the police,” Rielly said.

Miles persisted with contact after the police charged him with several offences, posting digital communications as recently as September of this year.

“In that message you said you would die for her,” Rielly said.

“She had become fearful and felt physically sick. Because of your contact you were put in custody.”

The victim’s impact statement described her fear at leaving the house in case she saw Miles, Rielly said.

“Her work has suffered, she doesn’t like to go out, and she is easily distracted.”

Rielly recognised there were difficulties related to Miles’ autism spectrum disorder, which combined with an obsession he had at the time with pornography.

“That disorder directly contributed to your lack of understanding of the effect of your offending behaviour had on the victim.”

Defence lawyer Steven Zindel said his client had “obsessional difficulties relating to autism”.

“He caused a lot of harm and desperation, he recognises that. He realises that lady is not for him. He doesn't want to pursue his obsession any longer.”

Miles had written a letter of apology to the victim, and to the court promising not to contact the victim again.

Riley accepted that Miles was genuinely remorseful, she said.

Rielly took the time Miles had already spent in custody into account in her sentencing.

Miles was sentenced to two months community detention to be served at his parents’ home in Greymouth along with two years’ intensive supervision. The conditions of his sentence included an order not to enter Nelson and to attend programmes to address his behaviour. He was also subject to judicial monitoring.

Miles was also disqualified from driving for six months for a May 29 incident after he was charged with a sustained loss of traction after doing donuts in Cable Bay and Paremata Reserve.