Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor denies supplying meth, elects trial by jury

Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor is facing a new string of charges. (File photo)

High profile prisoner advocate Arthur Taylor has appeared in court on serious drug charges.

Arthur Taylor, a jailhouse lawyer and former inmate, appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Taylor faces a dozen charges, including supplying methamphetamine and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), which considered more potent version of GHB (also known as fantasy or liquid ecstasy). Court documents state the alleged offending happened earlier this year.

Taylor was recalled to prison on Saturday after charges were laid by police in Wellington.

His lawyer, Anne Stevens QC, said he pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected trial by jury.

Judge Phillips remanded Taylor in custody until January 8, and said he would reconsider his bail at a later date.

Taylor taught himself law in prison and successfully took on several prisoners’ rights cases against Corrections and the Crown.

He launched his own legal business from behind bars, and successfully prosecuted a jailhouse witness for perjury, not long before he was paroled in 2019.