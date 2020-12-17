Woman who said former partner forced her into child sex abuse found guilty on majority of charges

Verdicts for Laken Maree Rose, 31, were delivered at the High Court in Hamilton.

A woman who said her former partner would have killed her if she didn't participate in child sexual exploitation has been found guilty on all but five of her remaining charges.

Laken Maree Rose, 31, stood trial in November on charges including sexual violation by rape, indecent assault, and making and possessing objectionable videos.

She and former partner – Andrew Alan Williams, 53 – are well known in the equestrian world, and were arrested after a search of their Cambridge home in May 2019.

Their charges relate to seven alleged victims, aged 3 to 14 years old, one still unidentified, and offending in places including caravans, a naturist park and a victim’s own home.

Williams pleaded guilty to his 56 charges on the first day of the trial.

Rose pleaded guilty to 10 charges and was tried on another 50.

On Thursday, Justice Matthew Muir delivered his verdicts for Rose: guilty on all but five of those 50 charges.

The written reasoning behind his decision is due to be released.

During the trial, Rose had described Williams as violent, controlling, and willing to take massive risks to get what he wanted.

He moved in with her weeks after they met at the Horse of the Year show in 2009, when she was 19 and he 42.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rose’s former partner, 53-year-old Andrew Alan Williams, pleaded guilty to all his charges on the first day of their trial.

Williams monitored Rose's phone, followed her when she tried to leave him, and strangled her, Rose told the court during the trial.

He threatened to kill her – or hurt family members or animals - if she did not comply with his demands, and to kill himself if she left him.

“My client's case is, actually, I did not want to be there filming it at all. I had to,” defence counsel Philip Morgan QC said.

Crown Prosecutor Anna Pollett told the court videos of the offending were the couple’s downfall.

The Crown case is that Rose was a willing participant who helped groom girls to do sexual acts with her and Williams.

Once, Rose took a mother out for a massage, leaving Williams alone with a child - knowing his predilection - and messaged him saying she'd be as long as possible and message when on the way back.

“You made this happen Ms Rose,” Pollett said during cross-examination. “No evidence of threats, are there? And there's no evidence of physical violence, is there? It's what you wanted and it's what you got, wasn't it?”

“It's not what I wanted,” Rose replied.

Williams and Rose allegedly offended in Waikato, Palmerston North, Dannevirke and Bay of Plenty between 2014 and 2019.

Offending happened in areas including in caravans at a Bay of Plenty naturist park, at the couple’s home, and in one of the victim's homes, and in a Palmerston North motel.

During the trial, Rose had pleaded guilty to 10 charges, all relating to one complainant: nine of inducing her to perform sexual acts and one of making a video.

She has been remanded in custody until she and Williams are sentenced in February.