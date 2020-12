Police were called to a property in Aranui about 8pm on Wednesday after a family harm incident.

One person has been seriously injured in a family harm incident in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a property on Eureka St, Aranui about 8pm on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

Police were unable to provide further comment at this stage.