Children screamed 'Mum is dead' as they ran out of Hamilton house

A police guard at the Hamilton house on Thursday morning where a woman died overnight.

The children of a woman who died at a Hamilton property ran out of the house screaming “Mum is dead”.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a Kentucky Crescent address about 11.15pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

There they found a seriously injured 30-year-old woman. She died at the scene a short time later.

On Thursday morning police charged a 34-year-old man with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The view up the driveway of the house where the death occurred.

A man who lives on the street, who did not wish to be named, said the couple who lived there kept to themselves.

READ MORE:

* Man 'heartbroken' after police find best mate dead on Waikato farm

* 'Horrific scene': Mother and two children dead, teen charged with murder

* Man killed in Lower Hutt



He said he heard a scream the night of the death and then the kids came running out screaming “mum is dead”.

“My neighbour heard too, and she called the police.”

He said he had known the people who lived in the house for years, since they had moved in, and they had been very quiet.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The incident shocked people on the street, a resident said.

“They weren’t rowdy or anything like that.”

The couple who lived there had just recently painted the fence.

“His parents were there all the time, just about every week.”

He said the death had shocked the street.

“We are all pretty tight ... I say hi to everyone.

“They were really nice, it’s the last thing you thought would happen.”

One of the two children went to school in the area, and he said he was a “nice kid”.

“Always happy and playing around, playing with the other kids in the street.”

One other person was taken to hospital after the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A 34-year-old man has been arrested and was assisting police with their enquiries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No charges have been laid at this stage and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A scene guard is in place at the address and a second address while investigators continue scene examinations.