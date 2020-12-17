Woman critically injured in alleged hit-and-run in Aranui, Christchurch

A woman has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle at a flat complex on Eureka St in Aranui.

Police have cordoned off a section of flats in Christchurch after a woman was hit by a vehicle and critically injured.

Emergency services were called to a property on Eureka St, Aranui, about 8pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said police found a vehicle of interest a short time later.

Police were examining the vehicle and making inquiries at two Christchurch properties.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman remained in hospital on Thursday.

Cameron King, 15, who lives in the complex with his grandmother, said he returned home about 8pm on Wednesday and saw police and ambulance staff treating a woman outside one of the flats, which had several broken windows.

“She was covered with tubes,” he said.

Cameron believed a couple with children had been living at the flat for about two years.

He said the pair often had loud arguments and police had been called before.

Other residents said they had seen many violent encounters at the flat over the years.

Jean Cave, 25, said she saw police and ambulance staff at the nearby flat on Wednesday night, but did not hear or see any incidents beforehand as she was listening to music with her curtains closed.

Cave said she was concerned to hear someone had been critically injured as she lived at the complex with her three young children.

She often heard a couple arguing at the nearby flat.

“It's just never-ending; I’m really frustrated.”

A section of the complex was cordoned off and Armourguard security staff were making sure no-one entered on Thursday morning. It is understood the flat is owned by Kāinga Ora (previously Housing New Zealand).

A Kāinga Ora spokesman said any request for comment should be directed to police.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesman said the injured woman had requested privacy, so he was unable to provide a condition update on Thursday.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with their inquiry is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201216/7007. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.