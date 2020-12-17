Mother found guilty after exposing her baby to meth through breastfeeding

A mother whose breastfed baby was severely impacted by methamphetamine has been found guilty of intentionally behaving in a way that caused suffering or injury.

The woman, whose name is suppressed, was found guilty in a reserved decision delivered by Judge Lawrence Hinton this week following a judge-alone trial in Hastings District Court earlier this year.

The child was born in late 2016, when the woman was in her early twenties.

The baby was admitted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital when it was 3 months due to it being unsettled. Concerns about its behaviour led to a urine toxicology test being undertaken. It came back positive for methamphetamine.

Nine days later, the baby was re-admitted after an ambulance was called to the woman's house due to the baby suffering from stiffness, unresponsiveness and pausing in breathing for 30 seconds.

A second urine test came back positive.

Police subsequently charged the woman with a representative charge of “intentionally engaging in conduct likely to cause suffering or injury, or adverse side-effects to health of the child, such conduct being a major departure from the standard of care to be expected from a reasonable person”.

Peter Drury/stuff The woman was concerned about her use of methamphetamine and the impact it may have on her baby.

The court heard from toxicologist Leo Schep of the National Poisons Centre, who said children exposed to methamphetamine may show signs of increased heart rate, agitation, inconsolable crying, irritability and vomiting, hypothermia, seizures and muscle breakdown.

Schep said the risks of toxicity through breastfeeding had been recognised, and he did not believe the symptoms suffered by this baby could have been the result of exposure to passive smoke or exposure to contaminated surfaces.

An expert for the defence, forensic consultant and toxicologist Sarah Tarrant-Wooding, argued it was not possible to determine from test results precisely when or how the drug was consumed.

Stuff Toxicologist Leo Schep told the court the risks of breastfeeding while using methamphetamine were recognised.

She said methamphetamine stayed in breast milk for up to 100 hours, but the breast milk in this case had not been tested so there was no evidence of it containing methamphetamine. She said the test results could be due to passive inhalation or inadvertent ingestion due to sucking a contaminated item.

The woman’s midwife said the woman had an “incredibly attached, beautiful relationship ... with her baby”.

A paramedic who tended to the baby recalled the woman telling his colleague she was a regular meth user and had taken the drug while breastfeeding and wanted help for her addiction.

An Oranga Tamariki social worker told the court the woman had expressed concern about the effect her meth use would have on the baby.

Judge Hinton noted the woman had been genuinely concerned about her baby’s wellbeing.

He also noted that the baby may have been exposed to meth through other ways, such as inhalation, “but I was satisfied that on the evidence the overwhelming cause of the introduction of methamphetamine was via breastfeeding”.

“For me the circumstances here are a significant and serious departure from the everyday requirements and expectations of society in relation to mothers caring for their babies; in this case a mother breastfeeding her baby. It is axiomatic that a baby should not be exposed to self-evident distress and suffering which is serious for the baby,” the judge said.

The woman will be sentenced next month.

Oranga Tamariki was approached by Stuff, but did not provide comment before deadline.

PROSECUTING WOMEN MAY DETER THEM FROM SEEKING HELP

SUPPLIED Auckland University associate professor Trecia Wouldes.

Auckland University associate professor Trecia Wouldes​ specialises in developmental science. She has been directing a longitudinal study of children since 2005 and researches the impacts of maternal drug use on children.

Wouldes said her study included 107 women who reported using methamphetamine during pregnancy. The oldest child in the study was now 14; the youngest 9.

Behavioural issues had been observed in those affected children, but no serious “mental retardation effects”.

Breastfeeding while using meth would be done by some drug-using mothers as they may not be willing to pay for formula.

Wouldes said while there was clear information on the desirability of breastfeeding, there was not as much information provided about the risks of breastfeeding while using methamphetamine.

“I don’t think it’s widely known out there that it should be discouraged. Instead, midwives are very, very aggressive about the need to breastfeed,” she said.

Wouldes was not in favour of prosecuting pregnant women or women who were breastfeeding using methamphetamine as it would likely have the impact of “forcing them underground”.

“You want these women fronting up to social services,” she said.