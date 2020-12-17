Invercargill man sentenced for having hundreds of 'cached' bestiality images

An Invercargill man was sentenced to intensive supervision and community work for objectionable publication offences.

A warning system built into a Canadian messaging app alerted New Zealand authorities that someone in Invercargill had uploaded a child exploitation image.

The apps trust and safety team, which works to identify child exploitation material offences alerted Canadian police in November 2018, which then triggered an investigation into a labourer living in Invercargill.

The messaging app company provided the IP address used by the cellphone to upload the image, and inquiries in New Zealand identified that the address belonged to the man's house.

In March 2019, police seized computers, external hard drives, gaming consoles, tablets and a phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from the man's house. However, police did not find the device referenced by Canadian authorities.

The summary of facts say the man denied uploading the image to the Canadian app or having any objectionable material.

In August 2020, the police High Tech Crime Group advised that a phone they seized from the man's house contained a password-protected folder, and they found a web browser that showed searches for bestiality and sadism material, the summary says.

The 37-year-old labourer was granted final name suppression when he was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday to 18 months’ intensive supervision and 250 hours’ community on four charges of possessing objectionable publications.

Police had found 533 cached bestiality images, six bestiality videos, two sadism videos and two sadism images.

He was also ordered to undertake a psychological assessment and a whānau hui as directed by probation, no access to internet capable devices without written approval and the devices the material was found on were to be destroyed.

Judge Bernadette Farnan said she could not register the man as a sex offender as the pictures and videos did not involve children or young people.

Defence lawyer Bill Dawkins said the defendant had always accepted full responsibility and had the support of his family who were in court.

Judge Farnan suppressed some details relating to the man's offending, but did tell the court the man was exposed to pornography at a young age.