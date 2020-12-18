Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of Davis Phillips in Taita, Lower Hutt

A scene guard, far left, lifts the cordon tape for people at the scene after Davis Phillips died in January. (File photo)

A woman has pleaded guilty of the manslaughter of Davis Phillips, 56, at the Hutt Valley suburb of Taita in January.

Damelza Hohipa​, 40, had originally been charged with murder but at the High Court in Wellington on Friday pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter of Phillips on January 26, 2020.

Toetu Falemanu Tui Saili​, 40, was originally charged with intentionally causing Phillips grievous bodily harm but pleaded guilty to a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Helen Cull remanded both in custody to be sentenced on March 12.

Phillips was from Gisborne and had close ties to Ngāti Porou.