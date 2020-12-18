Man involved in Wellington's Scouting movement arrested on historical child sex offending

A man who was involved in New Zealand’s scouting movement for almost fifty-years has been arrested and is facing 26 charges of child sexual offending.

Six people have come forward to police about the man, and as a result 26 charges relating to child-sex offending have been laid.

Detective Jocelyn Bell said police were now asking anyone who might have information or concerns to contact them.

The man is unable to be named due to a suppression order, but he was involved in the New Zealand scouting movement in the Auckland region between 1971 and 1977 and in the Wellington region between 1977 and 2018.

“We would like to assure those who come forward that the information they provide will be treated with sensitivity,” Bell said.

The man has been charged with:

-Seven charges of unlawful sexual connection (with a male aged 12-16-years-old)

-17 charges of indecent assault (on a boy aged between 12-16-years-old)

-One charge of committing an indecent act

-One charge of indecent assault (on a man/boy over the age of 16-years-old)

Scouts chief executive Joshua Tabor, said he was deeply saddened a former volunteer was facing charges in relation to the historic sexual offences.

“Scouts first learned of the charges when the man was arrested in March this year and is cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

Stuff Police are appealing for information on the historical sexual offending.

He said when charges were laid, defence counsel requested suppression for the man and Scouts New Zealand.

“Scouts immediately applied to the court to have our name suppression lifted. We made this decision to encourage survivors to come forward by either going directly to the police or through our Scout help number.

“We believe that child abuse thrives in the shadow of shame and silence. The best way to help survivors is to be transparent about the issue and allow them to start their healing journey.”

Scouts was working with local groups affected by the allegations, and have run information sessions with police to provide parents with information and help them understand the nature of the charges.

“Parents and volunteers were also offered support through our counselling service.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote Operation Antioch, file number 191125/2050.

Where to get help for sexual violence