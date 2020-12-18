Potent pepper spray 'like setting your body on fire', used in women's prison

A civil claim has been taken against the use of a potent pepper spray at Auckland women’s prison. (File photo)

The High Court has been asked to stop prison authorities using “Cell Buster” pepper spray on inmates, pending a full hearing of the case against its use.

Marketed as “Making grown men cry since 1975”, the Cell Buster spray had been used about 27 times in the past five years in New Zealand prisons, the lawyer for a prisoner, Karma Cyntilla Cripps​, told a judge in Wellington on Friday.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen​ said the preponderance of its use at Auckland Region Women’s Correction Facility was “eyebrow raising” in itself.

A court order was wanted to stop Cell Buster being used pending another court hearing, perhaps in March and April.

If the order was granted prison authorities could still use the same kind of directed pepper spray police used, Ewen said.

Cripps was asthmatic, and one of the women who said it had been used on them at Auckland Women’s.

Ewen said there was evidence that Cell Buster was hosed into cells to form a fog that filled the cell, to make prisoners submit so a cell could be entered.

But it was a reasonable inference that it was also used in the face of passive resistance, Ewen said.

The reported pain and suffering it caused could be seen as being in the realm of torture, an allegation Ewen said he was slow to make. It had been described as feeling as if your body was on fire, which could last for hours.

Cell Buster affected all exposed skin, and then could be felt through prison clothing.

“The Cell Buster, to put it bluntly, weaponises air,” he said.

Other techniques were available, he said.

But Crown lawyer, Daniel Perkins​, said the effects of Cell Buster were disputed but the specifics were not important for the purposes of the interim court case.

In order to be torture it must be used for a purpose such as obtaining information, coercion, punishment or intimidation, but this was to deal with situations where force was reasonably necessary.

It was Cripps and other prisoners who were in a position to determine what sort of response was necessary, Perkins said.

But Justice Rebecca Ellis said, while she was not saying she agreed it was torture, it was not a complete answer to say it was within the prisoner’s control.

Perkins said the type of pepper spray used had been authorised for 11 years and was not being used as punishment.

Prison staff were not to use more force than was necessary in any situation.

Opening cell doors, and using “hard entry” control and restraint methods, or trying to spray a conventional pepper spray into a prisoner’s face and slamming the door shut, involved the risk of injury.

Planned use of the Cell Buster spray had prison health staff in attendance and ready access to decontamination.

The option to use it should not be removed from prison officers for the months before the full case could be decided, he said.

A confidentiality order was made covering details of internal practices and procedures.

The judge reserved her decision.