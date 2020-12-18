Otago uni graduation threat 'surpassed magnitude' of Christchurch terror attack

Olivia Woolford, Katie Millar and Charlotte Van der Lee, all of Auckland, discuss their postponed University of Otago graduation.

An attack threatened against Otago university graduation ceremonies would have “surpassed” the March 15 terror massacres, court documents reveal.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with threatening to carry out a firearms and explosives attack against students in Dunedin on December 7 and 8.

The threat was of a “magnitude surpassing the March 15 Christchurch mosque massacres”, charge sheets show.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff Graduands at the University of Otago campus, hours after their graduation ceremony was cancelled because of an online threat.

The woman was charged with threatening harm to people or property after being arrested on Friday.

She was granted interim name suppression after appearing before Judge Peter Winter at Auckland District Court, bailed on strict conditions and remanded without plea until February 5.

The threats triggered the postponement of eight graduation ceremonies, ruining the plans of thousands of students.

Another person who the defendant met on an internet dating site is alleged to have also taken part in the offending. That person has not been arrested, police said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The magnitude of the threat against Otago university eclipsed that of the attack against Christchurch mosques on March 15, court documents show.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the woman's arrest would provide a sense of relief to both the University of Otago and wider Dunedin community.

“I would like to acknowledge vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne, her team, and the university community for the resilience they have shown during an incredibly trying time,” he said.

“I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of both the investigation team and the members of our staff who have been working in the community providing reassurance.”

Basham said police were not able to comment further as the matter was now before the courts.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham and University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne speaking at a press conference after the threats.

The threat was received on December 8, the same day the royal commission of inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

The eight Otago University graduation postponements affected about 2500 graduands, while further postponements at Otago Polytechnic affected several hundred students.

Hayne said she was pleased an arrest had been made over the security threat.

“I am extremely disappointed that these actions resulted in graduation ceremonies for more than 2500 graduands and their whānau being postponed.”

It was too late to reverse the postponement of Saturday’s graduation ceremonies though, she said.

“However, we have many on-campus celebrations planned and I hope graduands and their supporters will join us to celebrate their academic achievements.”

Hayne said the university was hugely appreciative of the effort police had put into the case.

“We are extremely grateful to the police for their hard work, expert guidance and support.”

Stuff understands the woman has studied in Dunedin, but neither the University of Otago nor Otago Polytechnic would comment on if she was a former student.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkin said it was a “relief” that police had made an arrest.

“Regardless of who is ultimately found guilty, I cannot comprehend what it takes for an individual to inflict so much stress and disappointment on so many people,” he said.

Cyleste Fister, 24, had been due to graduate with a bachelor of biomedical science on Saturday.

She paid $1100 for her Hawke’s Bay-based parents to travel to Dunedin, plus hundreds of dollars to hire the regalia and buy a new dress.

She made the difficult decision earlier this week to cancel her parents’ flights.

She felt relieved an arrest had been made, but was frustrated Saturday’s ceremonies could not still go ahead.

She had one question for the person accused of making the threat: “Why?”

After confirmation of the arrest, Otago announced there would be an on-campus graduation parade at the University of Otago on Saturday.