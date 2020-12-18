Woman arrested over University of Otago threat

Olivia Woolford, Katie Millar and Charlotte Van der Lee, all of Auckland, discuss their postponed University of Otago graduation.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in relation to the recent threat targeted at the University of Otago, which triggered the postponement of several graduation ceremonies.

She has been charged with threatening harm to people or property and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said the arrest would provide a sense of relief to both the University of Otago and wider Dunedin community.

“I would like to acknowledge vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne, her team, and the university community for the resilience they have shown during an incredibly trying time,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested in relation to University of Otago threat

* Record-breaking numbers of Canterbury uni graduates brave the rain

* Four more University of Otago graduation ceremonies postponed



hamish mcneilly/Stuff A 22-year-old woman has been charged over the recent threat targeted at the University of Otago.

“I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of both the investigation team and the members of our staff who have been working in the community providing reassurance.”

Basham said police were not able to comment further as the matter was now before the courts.

The threat was received on December 8, the same day the royal commission of inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

The eight Otago University graduation postponements affected about 2500 graduands, while Otago Polytechnic’s postponements affected several hundred students.

Hayne said she was pleased an arrest had been made over the security threat.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff Graduands at the University of Otago campus, hours after their graduation ceremony was cancelled because of an online threat.

“I am extremely disappointed that these actions resulted in graduation ceremonies for more than 2500 graduands and their whānau being postponed.”

It was too late to reverse the postponement of Saturday’s graduation ceremonies though, she said.

“However, we have many on-campus celebrations planned and I hope graduands and their supporters will join us to celebrate their academic achievements.”

Hayne said the university was hugely appreciative of the effort police had put into the case.

“We are extremely grateful to the police for their hard work, expert guidance and support.”

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkin said it was a “relief” that police had made an arrest.

“Regardless of who is ultimately found guilty, I cannot comprehend what it takes for an individual to inflict so much stress and disappointment on so many people,” he said.

Cyleste Fister, 24, had been due to graduate with a bachelor of biomedical science on Saturday.

She paid $1100 for her Hawke’s Bay-based parents to travel to Dunedin, plus hundreds of dollars to hire the regalia and buy a new dress.

She made the difficult decision earlier this week to cancel her parents’ flights.

She felt relieved an arrest had been made, but was frustrated Saturday’s ceremonies could not still go ahead.

She had one question for the person accused of making the threat: “Why?”