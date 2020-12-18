Hamilton homicide victim believed to have four children at home

Police launched a homicide investigation in Hamilton after a seriously hurt woman died of her injuries on Wednesday night.

A woman who was killed at her Hamilton home is believed to have left behind four children, with the youngest thought to be just a few months old.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a Kentucky Crescent address about 11.15pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

There they found a seriously injured 30-year-old woman. She died at the scene a short time later. Police are yet to formally release her name as they are yet to contact all next of kin.

On Thursday morning police charged a 34-year-old man with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court the same day and was remanded in custody to reappear on February 2.

READ MORE:

* Woman found assaulted in Hamilton dies, homicide investigation launched



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Flowers had been left in the letterbox on the property a woman was killed on Wednesday night.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said four kids lived at the Hamilton property with the woman and a man.

She said her kids had played with the victim’s children, and they had gone to the same local schools.

She believed the four children were two boys, aged around 13 and 11 years old, and two younger girls, aged around four years and four-months-old.

She didn’t hear anything the night of the incident.

“I just woke up and saw outside the police in the morning. I can’t believe I didn’t hear anything.”

She said the victim would say hi when they picked their kids up from school, but she didn’t know her all that well as the woman tended to keep to herself most of the time.

The neighbour said the street was a fairly quiet and safe street. The couple had lived in the house for more the more than three years she had lived in the area.

She said the man’s parents were often at the house.

“I would say his dad was there every day.”

There were flowers left in the letterbox on Friday morning and the police cordon had been removed.

On Thursday, a neighbour said the children of a woman had run out of the house screaming: “Mum is dead”.

A man who lives on the street, who did not wish to be named, said the couple who lived there kept to themselves.

He said he had known the people who lived in the house for years, since they had moved in, and they had been very quiet.

At least 63 people have died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in New Zealand so far in 2020.

At the same time last year there had been 128 suspected homicides. Last year's toll closed at 130, including the 51 people killed in the Christchurch terror attack.

On average there are 71 homicides in New Zealand each year. The rate of 1.6 homicides per 100,000 people is well below the OECD average of 3.6 per 100,000.

The Homicide Report's data is provisional and may change depending on the outcome of investigations and court cases.