Owner of dog that killed baby in Hamilton charged

The 21-year-old man was due to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

A man has been charged with owning a dog which caused the death of a one-day-old baby.

The charge came out of a police investigation into the baby’s death on Masefield Drive, Hamilton on 25 October.

“We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with owning a dog that causes serious injury/death to any person,” a police statement said.

That is an offence against Section 58 of the Dog Control Act 1996.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday afternoon.

Police could not comment while the matter was before the court, a statement said.

A dog that mauled a newborn baby to death remains alive and in Hamilton City Council possession.

The baby, named Jaxon, was born on October 24 in the early hours of the morning, but the joy of his birth was short-lived. On Sunday, October 25, about 7pm he was attacked by a dog in Hamilton and rushed to Waikato Hospital.

He died on October 27, less than three days old.

His mother had only popped to the toilet when the tragedy unfolded, one of the family’s two dogs apparently taking and mauling the newborn boy and attempting to bury him, a witness told Stuff at the time.

A nearby resident told how a rottweiler dog had escaped from the property twice earlier in the day.

Being familiar with the dog, she’d helped out by putting him back in the well-fenced section.

The mother had shown Karen her new baby when she returned the dog. She was so happy about him being born the night before, Karen said.

“He obviously meant the world to her.”