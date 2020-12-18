Ponzi scheme fraudster's $5m reparation order quashed

Dunedin businessman Barry Kloogh walks from the Dunedin District Court on February 20, 2020, after appearing on a raft of charges following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

A failed financial adviser who ripped off clients through a Ponzi scheme will not be forced to pay back $5 million he stole.

Barry Kloogh's 81 victims were defrauded of about $15.7m in total.

He was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court in July to eight years and 10 months’ jail, with a minimum non-parole period of five years and four months, but later appealed.

In an appeal court decision released by Justice Rachel Dunningham on Friday, the reparation order was quashed.

Kloogh's counsel, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, argued there was no realistic prospect of her client being able to repay that amount.

Dunningham said the order was inappropriate, given Kloogh was to spend more than five years in prison given the minimum period of imprisonment.

All parties accepted it was highly unlikely that funds would be available at any point in the future.

“Indeed, I consider to make the order is to raise false hope in the many victims of Mr Kloogh’s dishonesty,’' Dunningham said.

Saunderson-Warner also argued Kloogh’s sentence was excessive, and the sentencing judge had given him “insufficient” discounts.

She submitted that her client should receive a sentence of six years and five months’ jail, once further discounts for his co-operation and previously clean record be applied.

Dunningham rejected that.

She found Kloogh's sentences was within the correct range, when compared to that of fraudster Paul Hibbs, who stole $17.5m, and was sentenced to eight years’ jail, and David Ross, who was jailed in 2013 for 10 years and 10 months for his role in a $115m Ponzi scheme that ripped off more than 700 investors.