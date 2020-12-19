18 drink drivers caught at Hawke's Bay police checkpoint in three hours

Shamim Pearson is still distraught, two years after losing husband Geoff to a drunk driver.

Police caught 18 drink drivers at a Hawke's Bay checkpoint in just three hours.

Between 6pm and 9pm on Friday, officers stopped 1461 cars at the roundabout of Pakowhai Rd and Te Ara Kahikatea and breath tested the drivers.

The results, which police described as “disappointing”, showed 18 people were over the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Constable John Zhu, left and Inspector Kelly Ryan breath test drivers during a police drink, drive operation north of Wellington in 2017. (File photo)

Of those, 12 were fined and six of whom had a reading of more than 400mg/l, will be summonsed to court.

Police also caught a disqualified driver at the checkpoint.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police are pleading with drivers not to get behind the wheel drunk this Christmas season. (File photo)

Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said police would continue to crack down on drink driving throughout December, using checkpoints and random roadside testing.

“Unfortunately, there are still a lot of drivers who don’t think it’s a problem to drive after drinking. They know drinking increases their chances of crashing, and they know the consequences of being stopped by police, but they are still willing to take the chance.

“We don’t want anyone’s holiday to be ruined by the death of a loved one on the roads and we want everyone to get where they’re going safely.”

On average, 400 people per year are killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads in crashes involving impaired drivers.

The Friday before Christmas is statistically one of the worst days of the year for drink driving.

Throughout the holiday season, police will be reminding people to “drive safely, arrive alive”.

They will be focussing on the four main factors in fatal and injury crashes: not wearing seatbelts, driving while drunk or under the influence of drugs, distracted driving (such as using a cellphone) and speeding.

Last year, police caught more than 168 drink drivers in south Auckland in the two weekends before Christmas – a large number of whom they say were several times over the legal limit.