Leaked police pursuit module reveals advice for frontline officers

Police have revised their pursuit policy in an attempt to “change a culture that is decades old”.

A car believed to have 3kg of meth onboard, a suspected drunk driver and stolen vehicles will no longer be pursued officers are being told as part of a leaked online traning module.

However, a suspected kidnapping may be justified, as would an active shooter where there is an obvious threat to life.

Stuff revealed police had revised their policy in an attempt to “change a culture that is decades old”.

Police have tried to downplay the significance of the change, with a spokeswoman stating the "slight rewording” of the policy was recognising police needed to better “articulate the intent” of the policy so staff could apply it consistently.

Stuff has since been leaked a copy of the online training module officers are asked to complete as part of the revised policy.

The module, referred to as a “compliance course” for dealing with fleeing drivers gives officers a number of cards, each listing a different scenario. Officers are then asked to decide if it would justify a pursuit. The two options are no and maybe.

Among the scenarios that would not be justified are - wanted for burglary, a driver weaving across lanes, if police believed there was 3kg of meth in the car (which carries a maximum offence of life imprisonment), a suspected stolen vehicle and travelling at high speed.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Kenneth McCaul was killed when a fleeing driver t-boned him on his way to work in Christchurch in 2019.

An active shooter, kidnapping and active and immediate threat is in the “maybe” section.

Police declined to comment on the module on Saturday.

An internal police email leaked to Stuff advises staff not to pursue fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

The revised policy, which has not been publicly announced, was emailed on December 10, stating the need to “change a culture that is decades old”.

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits.

The email Stuff obtained was sent by Wellington road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings to frontline police in the district.

The “revised” policy suggests “changing mindsets, our pursuing decisions, and how we resolve them”.

The email said a pursuit would only be justified when the threat posed by those in the vehicle prior to signalling the driver to stop and the need to immediately apprehend the driver and/or passengers “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

David Walker/Stuff The wreckage of a vehicle which crashed during a police pursuit in January 2019, killing three.

“The big part of that is, what was the threat posed prior to signalling, some examples like, just an ION (infringement offence notice) offence, looked like they were speeding, 1C (person or car acting suspiciously), motorbikes with no plates, rider with no helmet or they just fled for no apparent reason, obviously you signal them to stop but engaging in a pursuit is not likely to meet the new threshold.”

The email said the change in mindset was “not going to change overnight”.

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft, who has previously called for an end to pursuits of young drivers, said the change was a "positive step forward" and would save lives.

"I don't think it's weak, I don't think it's soft, I think it's a recognition that pursuits themselves, especially when there's children or young people driving in the car, can cause some reckless and foolhardy driving that puts lives at risk.

"Almost always the young people and children can be caught the next day ... and sometimes I think the courageous thing is to take the heat out of the situation."

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said the review found while police’s policy was sound, it was not always being used consistently or as it should be.

“There has been no change to the policy criteria for initiating a pursuit, there are no specific limitations.”

The "slight rewording” of the policy was recognising police needed to better “articulate the intent” of the policy so staff could apply it consistently.

“It is about reminding them to think about threat, exposure, necessity, and response before they even signal a driver to stop,” the spokeswoman said.

“Fleeing driver events are highly volatile and high-risk so police is focused on ensuring that our practice is what the public expect and deserve – one that puts safety first and foremost.”