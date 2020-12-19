Man hurt, knocked to the ground in assault near Wellington's Te Aro Park

The Subway store on Dixon St, in Wellington, near where a person was assaulted on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault, in which a man was knocked to the ground near Wellington's Te Aro Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said the "disorder” incident happened outside Subway on Dixon St, about 3.15am.

The fast food shop is across the road from Te Aro Park, which has been labelled a “magnet” for social harm.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Aro Park is notorious n Wellington for its high rate of crime. (File photo)

A report, released in September, found incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour at Te Aro Park, situated between Manners and Dixon streets, were happening every hour of every day at the park, costing close to $15m in social harm over seven years.

The latest alleged victim's condition was initially described as serious, but it was not clear if he was taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers had spoken to a number of people, but were looking for anyone who saw what happened, or may have useful information, to come forward.

Wescott thanked the people who helped the victim and called emergency services.

He asked anyone who could help with enquiries to call police on 105 and quote file number 201219/4960.