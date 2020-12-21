Police called after staffer brings air pistol to work 'to show colleagues'

Police were called to the Alliance Group Lorneville Plant after a staffer bought an air pistol to work.

A staff member at the Alliance Group meat works at Lorneville took an air pistol to work “to show it to colleagues” before a manager called police, chief executive David Surveyor says.

Police were called to the plant about 3pm on Saturday.

Surveyor said the person was "foolish and unwise” to bring the air pistol to work.

No one was threatened and there was no ammunition, he said.

Surveyor declined to comment on how old the staff member was but said they had brought it to work to show some colleagues.

A supervisor saw the air pistol and police were called, Surveyor said.

The situation would be reviewed and disciplinary action could be taken, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were called after it was believed someone was in possession of a firearm.

Police seized the item concerned and had spoken with the person who possessed it, the spokeswoman said.

No charges had been laid in relation to the incident.