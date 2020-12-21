Police investigate gang-links in Wellington homicide
Police are investigating whether the murder of a man in Wellington is gang-related.
A homicide investigation was launched on Sunday after Rau Tongia’s body was discovered by a family member about 8.20am at an address on Percy Dyett Dr, in Karori.
Stuff understands the 33-year-old had gang connections and police are investigating whether his death is linked to gang activity.
It’s understood a party, which went into the early hours of Sunday morning, was being held at one of several properties down the driveway currently cordoned off by police.
Police confirmed they had visited the property where Tongia’s body was found overnight, after reports of disorder.
Inquiries into the call-out incident are forming part of the ongoing homicide investigation, Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said.
Stuff understands Tongia was due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday facing two charges of theft.
A registrar withdrew the charges after being told Tongia had died.
Neighbours spoken to by Stuff in the normally-quiet suburb on Monday said they heard a racket of noise at the cluster of houses where Tongia’s body was found early Sunday morning.
Wescott said police were following strong lines of inquiry and were working to hold those responsible to account.
A former resident of the house believed to be at the centre of the investigation told Stuff they moved out in October and weren’t aware of who lived there now.
It is not clear whether Tongia lived at the property.
The Karori community could expect to see a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as police seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses, Wescott said.
On Monday, neighbours spoken to said they heard yelling coming from the group of three houses late into Saturday night.
“I just remember it was so late, I was asleep and woke up there was just a bunch of racket. I wasn't quite coherent for it,” one neighbour said.
“It was just a lot of noise, a lot of yelling. Just a bit of a racket early in the morning. We woke up and were like ... ‘hopefully they'll be quiet now’, and then we went back to sleep. Then we woke up to the news. Pretty bizarre. It's very out of place here.
“I just feel sorry for them.”
The group of three houses are all new builds.
On Monday morning police officers stood guard both at street level and further up the shared driveway, with a tent erected near the footpath for police and Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) staff.
- Anybody with information is asked to contact Wellington Police on 105, quoting job number P044839711. Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Stuff