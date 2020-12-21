Wellington musician in court over rape as part of Operation Emerald

A Wellington musician has appeared in court on charges of rape, indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection.

A 23-year-old, appeared before Wellington District Court judge Pat Grace on Monday. He faces five charges of rape and two charges of indecent assault.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

Judge Grace heard a bail application from the man’s lawyer, Robert Lithgow QC. Police opposed the application.

He was granted bail and imposed a 24-hour curfew and remanded the man until the New Year.

Other conditions imposed on bail were not to apply for travel documents, to reside at a particular address, not to use drugs and alcohol and not to cross any border.

Police confirmed the arrest was part of Operation Emerald, an investigation launched in October after allegations were made over social media about a group of Wellington musicians.

The charges date between 2017 and 2020 and are alleged to have taken place in Wellington and Porirua and name six victims.

There were multiple allegations made after the initial claims were made.

Police had urged potential complainants to come forward and speak to them.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul and victims advocate Louise Nicholas had spoken out on behalf of the complainants.

This came after a woman, who did not reveal her real name on her social media account, posted allegations against the musicians.

At least 60 people, both men and women, had messaged her with claims of similar allegations involving the same group, which she then re-posted anonymously, she wrote.