Man made 'nasty and enduring' threats to officer after altercation at backpackers

A police officer had to call for assistance from an Upper Takaka fire officer after Liam Brian Armstrong became violent on the drive to Nelson. (File photo)

A man threatened to harm a police officer’s family after an altercation at a backpacker’s hostel.

Liam Brian Armstrong, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to injure, possessing an offensive weapon and fighting in a public place at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

At 1am on November 29, Armstrong and two associates were drinking spirits in the kitchen at Annie’s Nirvana Lodge in Takaka, where they all lived, the court heard. They were all intoxicated, and began fighting.

The 20-minute altercation spilled out onto the deck while “terrified” guests locked themselves in their rooms, the court heard.

At one point, Armstrong retrieved a 23 centimetre knife, which his associate pleaded for him to hand over.

When the police arrived, Armstrong was arrested and taken to the patrol car. His associates tried to intervene and were pepper-sprayed.

Due to Armstrong's intoxication and the violent incident the police officer decided to take him to the police station in Nelson.

Due to Armstrong's intoxication and the violent incident the police officer decided to take him to the police station in Nelson.

Twenty kilometres into the 100km journey, Armstrong became abusive, and began threatening to harm the police officer. He tried to remove his handcuffs and kicked out at the windscreen.

The police officer called on the Upper Takaka fire crew for assistance, the court heard.

As the fire officer drove the police car, the police officer attempted to subdue Armstrong in the back seat. Armstrong continued to threaten the officer, telling him he would harm his children.

During the struggle, Armstrong vomited and spat. He removed the officer’s gloves and told him “now you're gonna get Aids”, and that he would “separate your head from your shoulders”.

Armstrong did not agree with the offensive weapon charge, and said he was simply showing his hunting knife to one of his associates, the court heard.

Armstrong's lawyer, Ian Miller, said the offending was out of character, and that his client was seeing a counsellor for personal and grief issues.

Judge Jo Rielly called the offending “senseless”.

“You frightened all the other people who were in residence at the backpackers.

“Going to get a knife and having it in your possession in circumstances where other people are around and violence has been unfolding; in their eyes it’s going to be used to commit violence.”

However, the most serious offence was the threats and violence to the police officer, she said.

“It was nasty and enduring. An experienced police officer shouldn’t have to put up with this. No police officer should.”

Armstrong was sentenced to 200 hours of community work for the threatening to injure charge, and was convicted and discharged on the other two.