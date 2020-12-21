Whānau gave $20,000 'get out of jail card' for theft from employer

Katrina Louise Brown was sentenced at the Gisborne District Court, to jail for stealing from her employer. (File photo)

A Gisborne woman’s jail term for stealing $147, 390.87 from her employer, has been overturned on appeal.

Katrina Louise Brown was an accounts payable clerk for First Fresh NZ and over about 10 months from November 2018 she repeatedly paid money into her own bank account, or the accounts of members of her family.

First Fresh discovered what was happening in October 2019 although it took a while for the extent of the theft to be revealed.

Nearly $39,000 was recovered from the bank accounts, leaving $108, 421.61 outstanding.

By the time she was sentenced in November $40,000 was repaid.

Brown pleaded guilty to 14 charges of dishonestly accessing a computer system and was sentenced to two years and one month in jail.

As well as the $62,976.61 to be repaid from the theft, the judge ordered another $7000 emotional harm payment to the victim.

Brown had promised to pay more, but it did not eventuate until the appeal hearing on December 15 when whānau came up with another $20,000.

David White/Stuff A judge overturned Katrina Louise Brown’s jail term, replacing it with home detention and reparation. (File photo)

Allowance was made for personal circumstances of grief and loss, including her dying father asking if she could clear the debt on the family farm before he passed away, although the lawyer for the police noted at the appeal there was no evidence that Brown actually used stolen money to pay farm debt.

In his decision on the appeal to the High Court, Justice Peter Churchman said both sides agreed the Gisborne District Court sentencing judge made an error calculating the term and it should have been two years’ jail.

That correction meant Brown was eligible to be considered for home detention. Justice Churchman said he had to decide whether home detention was the least restrictive, and most appropriate, sentence.

The greatest factor against home detention was Brown’s failure, despite her promises even made to the victim at a restorative justice conference, to repay $62,976.61 owing before the appeal, he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Katrina Louise Brown spent 40 days in prison before her sentence was reduced to home detention. (File photo)

But a sentence of home detention could still have the effects of denunciation and deterrence, especially for Brown with her sense of shame, remorse, and loss of standing, Justice Churchman said.

The $20,000 payment left $42,976.61 still outstanding, plus the emotional harm money. The judge said Brown still had to pay it.

She had the prospect of getting a job so she could pay, which would be in the victim’s interests.

The judge noted Brown had been working for Oranga Tamariki until being suspended because of the charges.

In setting the home detention period Justice Churchman took into account that Brown had spent 40 days in prison before the appeal was decided.