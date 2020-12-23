Man fractures partner's eye socket for refusing to give him a cigarette

Lawson Henare Reihana, 23, has been jailed for 13 months following an assault on his partner and mother of his child.

A man who assaulted his partner – while on bail for a previous assault on her – because she would not give him a cigarette has been sentenced to jail.

Lawson Henare Reihana, 23, has been jailed for 13 months following the assault on the woman, who is also the mother of his child.

He appeared at the Blenheim District Court for sentencing on Monday.

On January 20, Reihana was at home with the victim, who he had been in an on again, off again relationship with for two years, a police summary of facts said.

Reihana asked the victim for a cigarette and when she said no he became angry.

The victim tried to leave the address but Reihana stopped her from going anywhere, the summary said.

He charged at her with his head down, striking her in the torso multiple times. The assaults continued, and he punched her multiple times, including in the face, the summary said.

He then picked her up, but the victim slapped him, so he dropped her.

On realising the victim was hurt, Reihana tried to tell the woman she was alright, the summary said.

She eventually managed to get away and go to the home of extended family where she was taken to hospital.

The victim received a fractured eye socket, bruising to her right eye and bruising to her wrist.

She had to spend a night in hospital and received surgery on the eye.

The court heard how Reihana had assaulted the victim on two separate occasions in July and August 2019. He assaulted a police officer in 2018 and another person with a weapon in 2016, as well as an assault in 2015.

Judge Richard Russell said Reihana was “no stranger to using violence”.

“Attacking to her head and to her body in what can be described as a sustained beating, I don’t see any element of self-defence," Judge Russell said.

The woman said in her victim impact statement that when Reihana was sober he was “fine”, but on drugs he was “crazy”.

“She says she is scared of you and that in the past you have beaten her up. She doesn't want to be with you any more,” Judge Russell said.

“This was, I think, an awful assault on this victim, it's caused injuries. The court has zero tolerance for family violence.”

A cultural report had since been undertaken, which concluded Reihana felt remorse for his actions.

Judge Russell said it was “one of the better" reports he had read.

“You say you didn’t intend to hit her or hurt her in the way that you did. The report also says you are remorseful,” Judge Russell said.

“That report is nine pages and I read that closely, it covers your history. I accept that it has not been easy for you in terms of your upbringing and the support you have received.

“It also sets out in some length your version of this day and said that you accept what you did is wrong and you took responsibility for what you did.”

Judge Russell said there was not currently a home detention sentence available for Reihana as he did not have a suitable address.