Gisborne tourist attacker wins appeal against prison sentence

Prestin Taiapa had the victim drive him to various places before attacking him with scissors. (File photo)

A youth who attacked a French tourist in Gisborne, stabbing him repeatedly with a pair of scissors, has had his jail term cut to home detention.

The tourist, Christophe Bretille​​, had his jaw and nose broken, along with some of his teeth, and one of his hands needs more surgery to repair damage. A tear duct in one eye also needs further surgery.

His car, which was his temporary home, was damaged beyond repair, when Prestin Taiapa​ grabbed the steering wheel at the end of a circuitous trip around Gisborne.

With the car and other expenses, Bretille’s financial losses amounted to $22,429.

Taiapa, 18, pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted aggravated robbery and driving dangerously causing injury.

Taiapa was a stranger to Bretille, who was in New Zealand on a working holiday, when he asked him for a lift to his cousin’s house on the evening of June 22.

Bretille obliged but then Taiapa changed his mind several times about where he wanted to go, including inviting Bretille to smoke cannabis at a beach.

Back in the city Taiapa insisted the car was now his, and he attacked Bretille with scissors. Bretille was trying to steer the car but Taiapa grabbed the steering wheel and the car crashed through two fences and into the side of a house.

SUPPLIED The victim was uncomfortable Taiapa asked him to drive to secluded spots, including on a beach. (File photo)

In the Gisborne District Court, Taiapa was sentenced to two years and one month in jail. He appealed against his sentence and a High Court judge has cut the sentence to six months’ home detention.

In his appeal decision Justice Peter Churchman​ said Taiapa should have received more credit for remorse, personal and cultural factors, his youth and the prospects of him being rehabilitated.

The judge also pointed to the difficulties Taiapa would face in prison because of his intellectual disability as another reason for changing the sentence.

Taiapa’s personal circumstances included an upbringing of general hardship and deprivation, neglect, violence, poverty and poor oversight by government agency Oranga Tamariki, Justice Churchman said.

Stuff The jail term imposed in the Gisborne District Court has been replaced with home detention. (File photo)

Taiapa also suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

He had broken up with his girlfriend the night he attacked Brettile.

The judge saw a strong connection between Taiapa’s social deprivation, abuse and trauma, and his poor decision-making and impulsivity which lead to the attack on Bretille.

But with support he was best placed to rehabilitate, and possibly get a job.

It was arguably in the best interests of Taiapa and the public that he have that chance, the judge said.

Jail risked squandering the progress he had made so far and sending him down a worse path.

Home detention would still be a significant punishment and restriction for him, the judge said.