Police watchdog to investigate after reports of Police photographing young Māori in the Wairarapa

The IPCA has become involved after police admitted to illegally taking photos of young Māori boys in the Wairarapa (file photo).

The police watchdog has become involved following reports of police illegally photographing young Māori in the street in the Wairarapa.

On Monday, Radio New Zealand reported that police in the Wairarapa had been taking illegally pictures of young Māori boys.

Police admitted to three incidents where pictures were taken illegally, and the photos were subsequently destroyed. However, police said all other youth photos had been taken under the correct legalisation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority confirmed on Wednesday morning that it had contacted police on Monday.

The authority said in a statement that although it had not received complaints from any individuals, it had agreed with police that the matter would be referred to the authority.

“When the referral is received, the Authority will determine the form of its investigation.”

The announcement has come after calls for an investigation into the incidents, including from local iwi and the children’s commissioner.

The Children’s Commissioner, Andrew Becroft, told RNZ it was shocking.

“This is not constructive or responsible policing.”

He called for a nationwide investigation, and said he would be letting the Police Commissioner and Police Minister know of his concerns.