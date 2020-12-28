Man who attacked 12-year-old 'couldn't accept' he'd done it until DNA evidence came through

The man was sentenced at Rotorua District Court to nearly three years in prison.

A Rotorua man jailed for the sexual violation of a 12-year-old wrote a letter to the judge sentencing him praising his victim’s “courage” in coming forward.

Johannes Janse van Rensburg was sentenced to two years nine months’ imprisonment at Rotorua District Court this month after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Rensburg’s lawyer Brian Foote also revealed that Rensburg had “stopped drinking and found religion”.

He said Rensburg had “no memory at all he’d done this thing and couldn’t accept he’d done this thing until the DNA evidence came through”.

Rensburg pleaded guilty to the charge in the wake of the DNA evidence, a change of plea Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy said occurred “only when the evidence became overwhelming”.

“The DNA evidence made it impossible for his defence to continue,” she said.

Judge Phillip Cooper also read from a letter Rensburg had written him where he praised his victim’s “courage” in coming forward.

“I hope you can forgive me, in the power of forgiveness lies the power of healing,” he said.

“So many girls of her age don’t have the confidence to do that [come forward].”

Cooper also said the offending had a profound effect on the girl.

“[She is] very anxious, she has had counselling but feels it hasn't really helped her a great deal,” he said.

The police summary of facts revealed Rensburg's offending took place last year when he was visited at his Rotorua home by a friend and his daughter.

“Upon arrival, the defendant and the complainant’s father began drinking alcohol,” the summary said.

Later in the evening the girl fell asleep in the lounge while her father retired to a bedroom. Rensburg remained in the lounge and fell asleep.

The girl later woke to find Rensburg assaulting her.

“The complainant froze as she was very scared,” the summary said.

She was able to push Rensburg away and then went into her parents bedroom and “told them what the defendant had just done to her”.

The girl’s father confronted Rensburg before they “immediately packed up their belongings and left the defendant’s address”.

Rensburg was given a three-strike warning and jailed for two years and nine months.