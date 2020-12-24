Police arrest teen after 'upsetting' posters plastered around Queenstown

Queenstown police have arrested a man after concerning posters being plastered around Queenstown, including a new mosque.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after apparent hate crime posters were put up around Queenstown, including at a new mosque.

Posters including pictures of the prophet Mohammed were glued on walls at the Queenstown Islamic Centre earlier this week.

Neighbours helped remove them on Tuesday morning after police collected fingerprint evidence.

The images were similar to those published by satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo, which made it the target of a deadly terror attack.

READ MORE:

* 'Racism is well and alive' in New Zealand – Race Relations Commissioner

* Police investigate hate speech graffiti at Invercargill kura

* Queenstown's new Islamic Centre graffitied in apparent hate crime



The Queenstown Islamic Centre moved into its Gorge Rd site earlier this month.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said on Friday that police had made an arrest in connection to posters being placed around Queenstown, including at the Islamic Centre.

An 18-year-old man was charged with possession of a knife and appeared in the Queenstown District Court on Thursday.

Police expected to lay further charges in due course, Basham said.

“We know incidents like this are upsetting for our community, and we'd like to thank Queenstown residents for the information they have provided to assist our inquiries​.”

Anyone with information about the posters is asked to call Queenstown police on 105.

“As always, if you see anything suspicious contact police immediately on 111,” Basham said.