Theft of solo Mum's beloved motorbike days out from Xmas a bitter end to tough decade

Angela Griffin had her 2012 Aprilia V4 stolen two days out from Christmas.

A solo mother of four has wrapped up 2020 wishing she could catch a break.

Angela Griffin from Taupō was two days out from Christmas Day when her beloved 2012 Aprilia V4 motorbike, purchased in early December, was stolen on a busy Hamilton street.

It was her prized possession. Griffin had only taken it out twice before, but says she spent “a good couple of years” saving for it.

The blow comes after some pretty tough years, too.

READ MORE:

* Pedal power pushes South Island cycle trail bookings into top gear

* Young golfer dreams of playing among top flight

* Here we go again: Honda might be working on new V4 superbike



Griffin’s partner, Dave, died in 2011 of a heart attack. Three weeks later, Griffin found out she was pregnant with her now youngest son.

“We haven’t had a good run,” Griffin told Stuff.

Her youngest son, who is now eight years old, was diagnosed with cancer six years ago and had to undergo a liver transplant and her 15-year-old daughter has epilepsy.

Griffin herself suffers from the side effects of an old leg injury and now needs a cane to walk.

supplied Griffin’s Aprilia V4 gave her an escape.

And the only place Griffin feels herself and can clear her mind is on the back of her yellow Aprilla motorbike.

“It’s the only place I can do something normal. I’m a solo mum and on ACC,” she said.

“My kids are getting to that age where I can get out and be an adult.

“I’ve been on my own for so long.

“I’m emotionally exhausted. It’s my one good thing that I’ve been saving so long for. It’s like it’s not meant to be and it hurts me,” Griffin said through tears.

The bike cost Griffin $10,000 but was only able to see the countryside twice – the Coromandel and Lake Taupō.

On December 23 when Griffen jumped on her bike and headed for Hamilton’s motorcycle shop, NTB Racing, everything changed.

“I knew if I could get it there I could get it home.”

With just over one kilometre to the shop on Te Rapa Rd, Griffin’s bike broke down on the corner of Victoria St and MacDiarmid Rd.

Unable to walk with the bike and her cane, Griffin “parked it up out of the way” and walked to get the parts she needed.

When she returned two and a half hours later at 3.30pm, her bike was gone.

At first she thought someone had moved it.

Unfortunately, that was not the case.

“Two days out from Christmas is low ... at the end of the day, all I want is it returned.

“I’m devastated.”

The incident has been reported to police and senior Constable Warrick Pearson is pushing hard to get the bike returned.

Pearson said police are aware it broke down and was left on the corner of Victoria and MacDiarmid in Hamilton.

“The steering wasn’t locked and so it was able to be pushed away,” Pearson said.

“I have CCTV footage from city cameras of a male and a female pushing the bike south along Victoria St and then in the Edgecumbe St area.

“The bike needs a microchipped key to be able to start it so it's basically useless to anyone else.

“There are not that many Aprilia's around and so even selling parts would be problematic for the offenders.

“It would be a fantastic Christmas for this lady if we can get this bike back to her.”

The bike was not insured.

Call Hamilton police on 07-858-6200 and quote file number is 201223/1132 if you have any information about Griffin's bike.